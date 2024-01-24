Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $37.07 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $649.87 million and approximately $37.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,200.28 or 0.05568177 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00076153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09466171 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $54,485,823.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

