Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 251,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 923.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 279,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

