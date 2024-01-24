Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 101,500.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

