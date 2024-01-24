Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 44,859 shares.The stock last traded at $14.64 and had previously closed at $14.64.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
