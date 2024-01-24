Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 544.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 1.2% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.28% of Nutrien worth $84,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

