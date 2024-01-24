NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.50. NuScale Power shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 681,341 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NuScale Power Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $522.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 400.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

