Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Boosted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 106.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 836,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,602 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $76,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,826,000 after buying an additional 196,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,521,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

