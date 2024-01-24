NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 542,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,366,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on NG. StockNews.com started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $40,984.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,037.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $176,879.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $40,984.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,037.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,119 shares of company stock valued at $314,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $12,493,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,644,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,356,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 968,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

