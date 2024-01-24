Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at $274,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

