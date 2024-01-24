Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.06 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.23%.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,064.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at $274,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWBI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

