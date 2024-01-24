Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 213,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

