Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,051. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.