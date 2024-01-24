Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $49,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CB opened at $240.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.33. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

