Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,438 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $32,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DD shares. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 13.5 %

DD stock opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.