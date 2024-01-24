Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,302 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of W.W. Grainger worth $35,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,989,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,498,000 after buying an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 679,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,476,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $875.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $556.77 and a 1 year high of $879.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $820.79 and its 200-day moving average is $757.37.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

