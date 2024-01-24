Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 279 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.69.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $441.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

