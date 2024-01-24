Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $54.66 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,481 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $54,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

