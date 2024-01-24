Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.71 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,519 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Target worth $38,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,012,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $222,498,000 after buying an additional 60,251 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 53.7% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

NYSE:TGT opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

