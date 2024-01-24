Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $39,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $249.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $261.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.74.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.51). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

