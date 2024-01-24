Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 42,749 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,749 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $31,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,233,000 after purchasing an additional 421,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.24. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 211.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.