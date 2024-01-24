Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,483,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $43,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 291,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 150,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.