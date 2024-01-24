Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $34,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $228.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.17.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

