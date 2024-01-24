Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 61,033 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $40,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after purchasing an additional 366,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

