Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $5.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.
