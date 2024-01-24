Nokia Oyj (NOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.
