Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $241,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.70. 3,675,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,805. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $362.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

