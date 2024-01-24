NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.76. 7,862,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,790,862. The company has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

