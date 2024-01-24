Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.30) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

About Next 15 Group

LON:NFG traded up GBX 64 ($0.81) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 874 ($11.11). 259,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,795. The stock has a market capitalization of £869.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,361.54 and a beta of 1.40. Next 15 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 542 ($6.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 874 ($11.11). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 786.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 682.89.

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.