NewSquare Capital LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

