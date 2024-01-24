NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sets New 1-Year High at $599.61

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $599.61 and last traded at $599.00, with a volume of 14685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $595.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.74.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $667.15 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

