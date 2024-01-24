New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

EDU traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,781. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

