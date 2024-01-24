New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 3.9%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 795,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,753,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

NGD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $838.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,144,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 577,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in New Gold by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 556,765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of New Gold by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,027,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 157,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 99.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 155,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

