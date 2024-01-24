New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.03

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 12083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
New Found Gold Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold
About New Found Gold
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Found Gold
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.