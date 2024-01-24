New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.03

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 12083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

About New Found Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 1,387.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Found Gold by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

