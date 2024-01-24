Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. 64,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 194,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). On average, equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at $49,491,859.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, Director Kristina Burow bought 43,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $497,597.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,925,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,338,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $40,216.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,131,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,491,859.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 271,309 shares of company stock worth $3,055,364.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $140,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $141,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $283,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

