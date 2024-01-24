NetScout Systems (NTCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. NetScout Systems has set its FY24 guidance at $2.00-2.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.99 million. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at $654,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

