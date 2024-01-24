Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $525.00 to $615.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $560.34 and last traded at $558.15, with a volume of 9392746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $492.19.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.94.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.99. The company has a market cap of $243.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

