Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $595.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $410.00. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.21.

NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

