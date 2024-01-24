Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $600.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.21.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

