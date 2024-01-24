Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $575.00 to $625.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.21.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $503.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.