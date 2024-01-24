Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $600.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $565.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.21.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.