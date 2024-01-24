Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $390.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.21.

Shares of NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.99. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

