NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.40. 76,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 242,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57.
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). Equities analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
