NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.40. 76,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 242,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

NET Power Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57.

Get NET Power alerts:

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). Equities analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NET Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in NET Power in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.