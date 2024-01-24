Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 902,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,457,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Neogen’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

