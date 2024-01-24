Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $195.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.73. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.75.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.03% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,673 shares of company stock worth $235,111. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 166,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

