NCC Group (LON:NCC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

NCC Group Price Performance

Shares of NCC traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 131 ($1.66). The stock had a trading volume of 279,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,043. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 75.80 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 193.29 ($2.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £410.67 million, a PE ratio of -6,550.00 and a beta of 0.69.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

