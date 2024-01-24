NCC Group (LON:NCC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
NCC Group Price Performance
Shares of NCC traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 131 ($1.66). The stock had a trading volume of 279,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,043. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 75.80 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 193.29 ($2.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £410.67 million, a PE ratio of -6,550.00 and a beta of 0.69.
NCC Group Company Profile
