NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 229,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.9% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

KO traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,572,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,404,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $255.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

