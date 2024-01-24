NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 229,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.9% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,572,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,404,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $255.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.