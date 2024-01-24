NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,505 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,127,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

