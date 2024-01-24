NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,526 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,488,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,226,000 after acquiring an additional 219,396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,361 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,016,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 688,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LQD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.69. 20,258,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,242,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.36. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $112.51.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

