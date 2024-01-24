NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after purchasing an additional 505,427 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,152,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 211,691 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. 112,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,627. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 99.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCI. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

