NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $333,657,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,823 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,746,952 shares of company stock valued at $282,331,324 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.8 %

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.41. 3,031,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

